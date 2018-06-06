We’re Here first in USBC Junior Bowling League

We’re Here team finished in first place in the 2017-18 season of the Pocahontas USBC Saturday Junior Bowling League. High average awards were given to Jason Miller and Julia Morgan, High Game was awarded to Nathan Cathy and Katrina Massey, High series handicap went to Cameron Daffron and Orianna Massey and high game handicap went to Rylee Daffron and Abigail Morgan. Most improved bowlers were Rylee Daffron and Bryanna Lewis.

Youth bowling is an opportunity for healthy fun, competition and opportunity to win scholarship money.

