A two-day Individual Basketball Camp for boys and girls will be held June 14 and 15 at Williams Baptist University.

Camps for grades 1st – 3rd will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and grades 4th – 6th will be from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

