Warriors take down the `Skins

JONESBORO—The Pocahontas Redskins fell to 2-12 overall and 0-7 in conference play Friday night at Westside where the Warriors defeated the Skins 73-43.

Westside came into the game with only two losses overall and undefeated in conference play. They set the tone early before their home crowd with the score on their opening possession followed by a 3-pointer on their next. During the first few minutes, however, Pocahontas remained fairly close with a nice pullup jumper from Redskin junior Jace Wren, a long three from junior Kyle Kaczmarski, and a foul and bucket in the paint by junior Gary Jackson.

Westside continued to hit from long range and led 22-9 at the end of the first quarter. They would go on to drain 10 3-pointers on the night. In the second quarter, Redskin junior Chase Orick got hot for the `Skins as he knocked down two backto-back and-one’s to bring them within seven. However, Westside’s senior guard Avery Felts began to take over and would help put Westside up 41-25 at the half. Felts would go on to score 43 points on the night. In the second half, Westside outscored the Redskins 17-10 in the third and 15-8 in the fourth quarter for the 30-point victory.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/