Toney takes 5th place at state heptathlon

CABOT- Pocahontas junior, Natalie Toney, came in fifth place, totaling 3,863 points, in the State Individuals Heptathlon held at Cabot High School on May 17-18 in which 69 contestants from all over the state came to compete in the annual state event hosted by the Arkansas Activities Association.

A heptathlon, known as the ultimate women’s track and field “allaround” test, is a combined events contest made up of seven events covering the whole range of athletic disciplines, spread over two days. The events include the 100- meter hurdles, long jump, discus throw, 200-meter dash, high jump, shot put and 800-meter relay.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/