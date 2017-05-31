Several Redskin players honored

NORTH LITTLE ROCK- Several Redskins and Lady Redskins received All-State and All-Conference recognition last week from the Arkansas Activities Association following the end of the 2017 baseball and softball seasons.

In baseball, Pocahontas senior, Brady Durham, was named All-State. Named All-Conference was Tanner Ringo, also a senior, Jaden Young, a junior, and Hootie Waymon, a sophomore.

