Season comes to a close for Pocahontas Lady Redskins
Wed, 05/10/2017 - 2:21pm News Staff
Brandon Smith
TRUMANN- The Lady Redskins’ 2017 softball season came to an early end last Saturday at the regional tournament held in Trumann as they would fall 2-1 to Heber Springs in a very tight game- thus closing out their magnificent 12-0 first place conference finish this season.
