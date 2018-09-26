Redskins win big in conference opener

Star Herald Staff BROOKLAND—The Pocahontas Redskins opened up conference play Friday night at Brookland where they dominated the Bearcats for a 45-16 victory. The `Skins wasted no time in their energetic performance, scoring on their first drive off a perfect pass downfield from quarterback Dawson Chester to C.J. Palmer for the 30-yard touchdown and quick 6-0 lead.

The `Skins did it on defense as well as they held the Bearcats before going into the end zone once again shortly after. Chester, this week’s KAIT Football Friday Night Player of the Week, first hit fellow sophomore Kaynon Fletcher for a huge gain up to the 11-yard line before taking it in himself on the keeper for the 12-0 lead with 7:32 left in the first. Chester would rack up six touchdowns total on the night with four on the ground and two coming in the air. The Redskin defense continued to swarm the Brookland offense with knockout hits from Palmer and a crucial sack by junior Brian Lemm to bring up fourth-and-11 for the Bearcats. Taking over at their own 27 at the 3:16 mark of the first, Redskin senior receiver Devon Adams got loose and impressively eluded Bearcat defenders, juking in and around them, before finally being brought down at the Brookland 29 for the first down.

