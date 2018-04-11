Redskins win 1, fall 2 over the week

Pocahontas Redskin baseball team hosted Corning last Wednesday afternoon, April 4, where a 7-run Bobcat seventh inning proved the fatal blow to the `Skins as Corning went on to win it 10-3. They finished out the week at Walnut Ridge on Friday with a doubleheader in which the

`Skins took the first game, 2-1, and fell the second, 19-3, to move to 7-3 in conference play and 10-8 overall on the season. Friday at Walnut Ridge, the first game of the doubleheader saw a scoreless first five innings before Walnut Ridge finally drove in a run in the sixth. Pocahontas, however, came back with a run of their own in the seventh followed by another in the eighth for the 2-1 victory.

