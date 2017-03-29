Redskins top Highland

HIGHLAND- The now 3-5 Redskins’ baseball team was back in action Tuesday afternoon following spring break as they traveled to Highland and defeated the Rebels 4-3 with the help of a very solid pitching performance and a strong fifth inning.

The ‘Skins are now 3-2 in conference play with Tuesday’s win and they take on Melbourne at home on Wednesday, with results to follow next week. (The Melbourne game was moved from Thursday to Wednesday).

