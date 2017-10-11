Redskins take down Brookland in shootout

POCAHONTAS- The Redskins are still in the conference championship race with Friday night’s 36-28 win over Brookland and Trumann’s 36-14 loss to Gosnell.

The `Skins appeared to pick up right where they left off against Harrisburg the week before to overcome the larger, very-physical Bearcat squad with fundamental play and aggressiveness. The Redskin passing/receiving game was “on point” Friday night and it shown, not only from the offensive side, but from the defensive as well with senior receiver Lake Fletcher picking off two interceptions (three actually, of which one was called back).

“I’m extremely pleased with our football team to hold out and win it there at the end like we did,” stated Redskin Head Coach Charles Baty. “For them to tie it up and us go down and score… and then turn around and hold them at the end… and Lake get the interception… I thought was ‘huge.’

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/