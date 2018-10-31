Redskins stick together in midst of shutout loss to Gosnell

POCAHONTAS—The Redskins entered Week 9 of regular season play Friday night at home where they’d suffer a tough 23-0 loss to Gosnell.

The loss moves the `Skins to 2-4 in conference play and 3-6 overall as they head into the final week of play. Following this week’s game at Highland, they will enter the playoffs on Friday night, November 9, against Heber Springs at Heber Springs.

