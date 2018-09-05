Redskins shutout by Nettleton in season opener

POCAHONTAS—The Redskin football team opened their regular season of play Friday night at Schoonover Stadium before a packed house but it would be, unfortunately, all Nettleton as the Raiders shutout the `Skins 31-0.

“Obviously, we hate to lose,” said Redskin Head Coach Charles Baty. “I’m disappointed in that and [am] always going to be disappointed there but on the other end, I just couldn’t be more proud of how our guys went out there and competed. Didn’t feel like we had anybody that back downed or was intimidated. I felt like we went out there and played four quarters of football… even when we got behind. I don’t think we ever gave up. And as a coach, those are things that you can always be proud of. You can always take and find the positive in some things.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/