Redskins oust Riverside in doubleheader

POCAHONTAS- The Redskins hosted Riverside in Babe Ruth League play over the week where they picked up two wins over the Rebels on June 6. The ‘Skins took the first game easily with an 11-1 victory and then the second game at 9-5. In the first match, the Redskins put up two runs in the first inning, seven in the third and two more in the fifth in the 11-1 blowout win.

Carter Privett got the win on the mound with two strikeouts while giving up one earned run. At the plate, Dawson Chester went 2-4 with one RBI. Hootie Waymon went 1-1 (a double) with two RBI’s and Rob Mason went 1-3 with an RBI

