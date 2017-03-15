Redskins move to 1-2 on the season

CHARLOTTE- The Redskins came off a solid performance on the diamond March 9 at home as they rallied back to defeat Piggott 6-4 and then traveled to Charlotte the following day for the Cedar Ridge Tournament where they’d be defeated once again by Harrisburg in a 6-0 shutout.

Thursday afternoon hosting Piggott, the Mohawks got an early jump on the ‘Skins, taking a 3-0 lead after scoring a run in each of the first three innings. Pocahontas came back in the fourth, however, with two runs and then with three in the fifth including a 2-run home run by senior starting pitcher Brady Durham. Adding one more run in the sixth, the ‘Skins would go on to win it 6-4.

