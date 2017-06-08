Redskins lose first, take second in Bald Knob doubleheader

Redskins began Babe Ruth Summer League baseball last week where they defeated Rector 13-2 on May 30 and then tied with Westside 4-4 in a rain-shortened game on June 1. This week, the ‘Skins hosted Bald Knob in a doubleheader on Monday where they fell short 7-3 in the first match but won the second, 5-4, putting their record at 2-1 as of Tuesday morning.

In the first game of the doubleheader against Bald Knob, the Bulldogs put up five runs in the seventh inning to come out with the 7-3 win. Redskin sophomore Hootie Waymon pitched 6.67 innings for the ‘Skins, tallying eight strikeouts while giving up five earned runs. Redskin eighth grader Dawson Chester pitched .33 innings while giving up two earned runs. Chester would go 1-4 from the plate with a double and an RBI. Elijah White went 1-4 with a single, Rob Mason 1-3 with a single and Jackson Nichols 1-1.

