Redskins look forward to 2nd half of season

POCAHONTAS- The Redskin senior boys’ basketball team has had somewhat of a mid-season break with the cancelations of their last two games due to bad weather, which has given them time to stop and prepare for the rest of the season.

The 8-7 overall Redskins are coming off a 47-37 road win at Highland on January 8th and will still have some fairly tough competition to face heading into the final half of the season. The two games that will be made up include a tough Corning Bobcat squad, currently at 11-4 overall, and then a 5-9 Walnut Ridge Bobcat squad. The `Skins just fell to Cave City on the road on January 6th and will face them again this coming Tuesday night at Schoonover Stadium. Cave City, while very much down in talent from last season, is still a team to contend with at 9-7 but the `Skins will, no doubt, look to avenge their loss Tuesday night at home.

