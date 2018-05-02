Redskins, Lady ‘Skins 4A-3 Conference Champions

The 2018 Redskin and Lady Redskin Track team. Pictured is (bottom L to R) Christian Ward, Caleb Crawford, Taylor Snyder, Ali Ward, Natalie Toney, Allana Sisco, Heather Throesch, Josslynn Thompson, Brynlee Ellis, (top L to R) Dawson Chester, Michael Cannon, Austin Garvin, Bryce Lemm, Isaac Broadway, Brian Lemm, Levi Smith, Derrick Kimble, Devon Adams, Mckenzi Tribble, Layne Looney, Allie Barnes, Jarod Irwin, Kaylee Fish, C.J. Palmer, Madeline Holt, Dustin Rose, Rylie Mangold.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/