Redskins knock off Cave City and Melbourne; fall to Walnut Ridge

POCAHONTAS- After defeating Cave City at home last Tuesday night 45-30 and Melbourne Friday night on the road 60-55, the Pocahontas Redskins came back home to host Walnut Ridge Monday night where they fell by one point at 53-52. Monday’s loss to Walnut Ridge moves Pocahontas to 10-8 overall and 7-3 in conference play.

The `Skins’ Jaden Young got Pocahontas going in the first quarter with the basket and would be followed by two 3-pointers from Preston Massey and Kyle Kaczmarski to put Pocahontas up 13-11 midway through the first. After a drive and acrobatic hoop from Clayton Hale and an inside bucket by Derrick Kimble, Young would go coast-to-coast with a nice fake pass and layup to give the `Skins a 17-15 lead heading to the second. The second quarter continued much the same with both teams trading shots with Walnut Ridge taking a 25-24 advantage heading into the half.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/