Redskins kick off season

CHEROKEE VILLAGE – The Redskins and Lady Redskins officially began their 2018 golf season last Tuesday, July 31, at the annual Cougar Classic Tournament in which the boys took first place while the girls took fourth. Then coming home to host their first tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club on Friday, both the boys and the girls would take second place.

At the two-day Cougar Classic played at Turkey Mountain and Cherokee Village, the boys took first place with their team score of 523 led by medalist Skylar Prater, who shot an 85. Maumelle Charter placed second with a 549, Southside Batesville third with 555, Salem fourth with 557, Izard County and Bay fifth with 574, Highland seventh with 584, and Hillcrest eighth with 626. Also for the `Skins, David Weick shot an 86, Logan Dunkerson an 88, and Jared Erwin an 89.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/