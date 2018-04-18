Redskins improve to 9-4 with win over Piggott

POCAHONTAS – The Redskins went 2-3 over the week to improve to 9-4 in conference play and 12-9 overall as they prepare for the district tournament at Highland next week where they’ll play on Monday (time and opponent to be announced).

The `Skins would first defeat Hoxie 4-2 on the road last Tuesday, April 10, before falling to Highland 2-1 at home on Thursday and then defeating Piggott 4-2 on Monday in their final home game of the season.

