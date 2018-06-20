Redskins host summer basketball

POCAHONTAS – Redskin Head Coach Anthony Brewington and the Redskin basketball program hosted their 13th annual Redskin Senior High Basketball Camp on June 14-15 at Schoonover Fieldhouse.

The camp was attended by numerous schools from around the area in which teams competed against each other. Among the teams represented were Batesville, Nettleton, Cave City, Corning, Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, White County Central, Harrisburg, Doniphan, Mo., Hillcrest, and Sloan-Hendrix.

