Redskins go 1 for 3 at Berryville tournament

BERRYVILLE- The Redskins made their annual trip to Berryville last week for the Cornerstone Bank Holiday Hoops Tournament where the `Skins would easily defeat Bergman 72-43 but fall to Huntsville 49-40 and to Valley Springs 74-67 to move to 6-5 overall on the year.

Although Pocahontas would fall two games, both games proved a battle. First taking on Huntsville Thursday afternoon, the Eagles jumped out to a 16-11 lead after one but the `Skins outscored them 12-9 in the second quarter to only trail by two at the half. Huntsville upped their lead to 40-33 by the end of three to go on and take the win. Pocahontas outshot Huntsville 46 percent to 35 percent from the floor but the Eagles’ 7-20 3-point shooting and 77 percent shooting from the line helped them pull in the win over the `Skins.

