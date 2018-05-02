Redskins go 1-2 at district, begin regional tourney today

ASH FLAT — After defeating Westside in extra innings during the first round of the district tournament, the Pocahontas Redskins would fall to Brookland 3-2 and then Harrisburg 6-4 to close out the tourney.

Taking on Brookland last Thursday, April 26, the `Skins found themselves trailing 2-1 after the first inning before the Bearcats put up another run in the third to take a 3-2 lead. Pocahontas got their last run in the sixth when freshman pitcher/ shortstop Dawson Chester started off the inning with a home run shot over the center field fence.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/