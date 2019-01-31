Redskins fall to VV at home

POCAHONTAS—The Redskin basketball team hosted Valley View Friday night at Schoonover Fieldhouse where they would fall 55-45 to the now 12-8 overall Blazers.

The loss moves the `Skins to 3-15 overall and 1-10 in conference play. With four regular season games remaining, Pocahontas will host the 4A-3 District Tournament at Schoonover beginning Monday, Feb. 11.

The Redskins found themselves down early on Friday night, trailing 17-7 at the end of the first quarter before Pocahontas came back to outscore Valley View 14-11 in the second quarter to trail 28-21 at the half.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/