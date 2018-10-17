Redskins fall to No. 1 Rivercrest Colts

WILSON—The Redskins fell to 2-2 in conference play and 3-4 overall with Friday night’s 49-19 loss to the undefeated Rivercrest Colts on the road.

While the stands saw many great things from the `Skins’ performance Friday night, Rivercrest’ 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound senior quarterback, Demilon Brown, proved too fast on the field with his five touchdown runs.

