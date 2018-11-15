Redskins fall to Heber Springs in 1st round of playoffs

HEBER SPRINGSThe Redskin football team’s season came to an end Friday night in the first round of the Arkansas 4A State Playoffs where they fell to the Heber Springs Panthers 31-20.

Pocahontas dominated the opening few minutes of the game with a 51-yard touchdown run from Devon Adams followed a fumble recovery off the proceeding kickoff by Kaynon Fletcher. Paired with strong defensive play, the Skins only trailed 24-20 at the half before the Panthers slipped away in the second half. Heber Springs now moves on to play Rivercrest this week in the second round following Rivercrest’ 36-14 defeat over Fountain Lake last week. In other results from the 4A-3 conference last week, Gosnell fell to Arkadelphia 37-0, Westside lost to Dardanelle 31-22, and Trumann fell to Bauxite 21-6.

“We got off to a powerful start,” stated Redskin Head Coach Charles Baty Monday morning. “I felt like we were ready to play. I felt like our focus was good. [We] came in and did some things early on. I was extremely proud of our entire football team with just the overall circumstances… to come out there and compete like they did, I was very pleased and very proud. We came out in the second half and, obviously, didn’t do as well offensively or defensively but I think they (Heber Springs) had a lot to do with that.”

