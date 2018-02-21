Redskins fall to Gosnell in 1st round of district; end season at 11-12 overall

HARRISBURG- The Pocahontas Redskin basketball team’s season came to an end Tuesday night, February 13, with their 61-51 loss to Gosnell in the first round of the 4A-3 District Tournament in Harrisburg to close out their season at 11-12 overall and 8-6 in conference play.

The `Skins finish out the year in fourth place behind Highland, Brookland, and number one Westside. Westside (21-5 overall) would go on to easily defeat Brookland in the district finals 80-35.

