Redskins fall in first round of regionals

BATESVILLE – The Pocahontas Redskin baseball team finished off their 2018 season last Thursday, May 3, at Southside Batesville with their 16-6 loss to Central Arkansas Christian in the first round of the regional tournament.

Pocahontas ends the season at 13-13 overall and 9-5 in conference play. The now 19-8 CAC Mustangs would go on to defeat Gosnell 5-4 in the semifinals before defeating Southside Batesville 3-2 to win the regional championship

