Redskins fall to Bay in overtime

POCAHONTAS- The Redskins hosted the now 22-12 Bay Yellowjackets Friday night at Schoonover Fieldhouse in what would be their final regular season game as Bay’s 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds to go in overtime lifted them for a 55-53 win. Despite a tremendous all-around Redskin performance and 56 percent shooting, free throws hurt the ‘Skins down the stretch Friday night as they shot just 38 percent to Bay’s 69. Other than that, the match would be pretty even all the way through as Redskin senior forward Austin Dalton led the ‘Skins with a very strong performance in the paint going 6-8 from the field for 14 points. Trevor Overbay followed with 13 with Ryan Roberts chipping in 10.

