Redskins enter 4A State Playoffs on high note

HIGHLAND—The Redskins traveled to Highland Friday night for their last regular season game where they defeated their rival Rebels 34-20.

The Redskins finish out the regular season at 3-4 in conference and 4-6 overall. They will now take on the Heber Springs Panthers Friday night at Heber Springs in the first round of the Arkansas 4A State Playoffs. Whereas in the past, the Arkansas Activities Association selected the top four teams in the conference to go to the playoffs, this season the selection was extended to the top five teams, of which Pocahontas earned the fifth and final spot out of the eight teams in the conference. Heber Springs comes into the match this week with a second place finish in the 4A-2 conference at 6-1 just behind number one Stuttgart. They’re currently 6-4 overall on the year.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/