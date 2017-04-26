Redskins enter 4A-3 District Tourney

Brandon Smith

WALNUT RIDGE- The Redskins finished off their regular season of play with back-to-back wins over Highland and the first place Walnut Ridge Bobcats to end the year at 9-5 in conference and 12-11 overall as they headed into their first game of the District Tournament Tuesday evening against Brookland.

Results from the District Tournament will be posted next week, but on Monday afternoon, the ‘Skins made the short drive down Highway ’67 to take on the now 12-2 Walnut Ridge squad, in which a strong 3-run fifth inning would be the difference and give the Redskins the 4-3 win. Elijah White got the win on the mound while Hootie Waymon and Jaden Young led the offensive drive with two hits apiece with Young adding the two game-difference RBI’s.

