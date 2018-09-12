Redskins blow by Paragould; prepare for Southside

POCAHONTAS—The Redskins improved to 1-1 on the year Friday night with their impressive 49-14 win over the Paragould Rams at Schoonover Stadium.

Coming off last week’s shutout loss to Nettleton, the `Skins didn’t waste any time Friday night taking it to the Rams. Midway through the first quarter, Redskin senior defensive end Taylor Snyder recovered the Paragould fumble at the Pocahontas 43-yard line to set up the first Redskin score of the evening. Sophomore quarterback Dawson Chester went long to Devon Adams for the touchdown to make it 6-0 Pocahontas at 6:34 in. Shortly after, following a huge tackle in the backfield by Redskin senior Dustin Rose, Pocahontas would take possession at the Ram 45. This time Chester went to sophomore receiver C.J. Palmer for another long reception to take them up to the 5-yard line, setting up a Caden Sifford touchdown.

