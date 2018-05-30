Redskins begin extended league play

After a short break, the Pocahontas Redskin baseball team kicked off their extended summer league play last week with two wins.

They would first split games with Manilla on Thursday, May 24, by a score of 5-1 for both games and then traveled to Imboden where they defeated Sloan-Hendrix 13-7 and then fell to Viola 4-3.

