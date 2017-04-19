Redskins at 8-5 prepare for District; Durham hits 7th homer of the year

POCAHONTAS- With only a game left to play in the regular season- against Highland this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.- the Redskins now sit at 8-5 in conference and 10-11 overall as they get ready to heat things up in the district tournament next week at Cave City.

The team is coming off an 11-5 loss to Corning at home Tuesday, April 11, big back-to-back wins against Hoxie in a double header on Thursday, a 6-1 loss at Riverside on Friday and a 1-0 loss to Walnut Ridge at home Tuesday.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/