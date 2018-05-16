Redskin at Meet of Champions

Lady Redskin senior Adrian Natalie Toney, below, and sophomore Redskin Brian Lemm, right, would both take home awards at the Meet of Champions 2018 on Saturday, May 12, at Lake Hamilton High School in Hot Springs. Toney won second place in the 300 meter hurdles while Lemm took third place in the 300 meter hurdles.

