Rebels knock off Redskins 54-48

POCAHONTAS- The Redskins finished out their regular season Friday night hosting Highland where they would fall 54-48 to the Rebels before beginning district tournament play Tuesday night at Harrisburg where they took on Gosnell. (Results to be posted next week) The game would be close all the way through with Highland stealing a 6-5 lead at the end of the first quarter off a buzzer-beating inside basket. They continued the drive in the second quarter but Redskin sophomore Kyle Kaczmarski answered back with a three followed with another from senior guard Clayton Hale.

The `Skins’ Preston Massey then began to do his thing with the quick steal and bucket on the other end to tie it at 15 with 30 seconds remaining in the half. Highland, however, answered in the last second once again as Kahner Seat nailed the basket along with the foul with .2 seconds remaining to go up 17-15 heading into the half.

