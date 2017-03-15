Poise, smart play and perseverance lead Lady ‘Skins to State Title

HOT SPRINGS- The Lady Redskins came into the State Finals Saturday night with a 22-game winning streak and much momentum from their post-season play with District and Regional Tournament titles. Although at the onset of the game it appeared the very athletic Pottsville Lady Apache team was going to dominate the match and claim the title, the ‘Skins’ conditioning along with their relentless hustle, smart play and remarkable maturity gave them the edge needed to eventually overtake Pottsville for the 54-46 victory

Lady Redskin Head Coach Harlan Davis, who had previously led the Highland Lady Rebels to a state title in 2002, stated in the post-game press conference, “It’s always exciting to win any type of championship… and to win a ‘state’ championship and then be able to win it in that nature… taking it to overtime after trailing most of the game… These three kids (Ashlyn Ellis, Kristen Wiseman and Anna Baltz, who were seated with him at the podium) and the other 16 kids in that dressing room… they never quit. They battled for so long and didn’t let anything get them down. That’s the way we were all year long. I’m so, so proud of them. It’s the ultimate reward to battle all year long and then get to experience that success… and then the ultimate success today.

