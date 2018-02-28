Pocahontas swimmers earn runner-up in state meet

The Pocahontas Redskins had an amazing showing at the State 5A-1A Swim Meet held in Bentonville on Saturday, February 24.

The boys team finished as runner-ups, losing only to Valley View. The same team they came in 2nd to at the East 5A-1A District Swim Meet. The 200 Medley Relay Team of Eli Smith, Samuel Frazier, Calvin Frazier, and Cody Fry was 4th with a 1:56.98. In the 200 Free, Calvin Frazier was 4th with a 2:05.65 and Levi Smith was 6th with a 2:10.95. Levi Smith was also 6th in the 200 IM with a 2:26.73.

In the 50 Free, Brooks Carter was 10th with a 25.48 and Cody Fry was 19th with a 26.87. Samuel Frazier was 6th in the100 Fly. In the 500 Free, Calvin Frazier was 6th with a 5:48.29 and Eli Smith was 7th with a 6:00.12. The 200 Free Relay Team of Levi Smith, Brooks Carter, Austin Garvin, and Cody Fry was 5th with a 1:47.00. Eli Smith was 6th in the100 Backstroke with a 1:07.52. In the 100 Breaststroke,.

