Pocahontas Redskins pick up 2 wins, 1 loss over the week

HARRISBURG- The Redskin baseball team continues the grind as they get ready to enter their final week of regular season play before entering the district tournament.

Last Tuesday, April 4, the ‘Skins would lose a tough one to Piggott, 5-4, after rallying back with four runs in the top of the seventh. On Thursday, they came into Cave City hungry for a win, as obviously demonstrated in their 11-0 shutout win and then on Friday, traveled to Harrisburg where they continued their solid play with a 12-4 win over the Hornets.