Pocahontas Redskins go 2-1 over the week

HOXIE- The Redskins rolled Monday night at Hoxie led by Clayton Hale’s 24 points on six 3-pointers and 80 percent shooting from the field to take a 55-31 win over the Mustangs.

The Redskins, now 3-0 in conference play and 5-3 overall, jumped out to a quick 16-5 lead with their signature fast, uptempo play and would stretch the lead to 35-12 by the end of the first half. Allowing the second team some playing time during the second half, the `Skins still outscored Hoxie 17-10 in the third to go on and take the victory. With Hale’s 100 percent shooting from behind the arc, the team as a whole shot 52 percent from 3-point land and 40 percent from the field as well as outrebounding the Mustangs 32-18.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/