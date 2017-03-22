Pocahontas Redskins even at 2-2 in conference play

WALNUT RIDGEAfter a busy last week including a 2-0 home win over Cave City, a 4-1 loss at Corning and then a close 2-1 loss at Brookland, the Redskins continued play Monday afternoon at Walnut Ridge where they suffered a 9-8 heartbreaking loss to the Bobcats following a late-game Bobcat rally.

Beginning spring break with an early 1:00 p.m. afternoon game at Walnut Ridge on Monday before taking the rest of the week off, the Redskins were on point as they shot up 8-0 after an explosive first two innings. Walnut Ridge, however, finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth with three runs followed by three more in the fifth while continuing to hold the ‘Skins. They drove in two more in the do-or-die sixth inning to steal the 9-8 victory.