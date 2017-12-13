Pocahontas Redskin swimmers host area meet

The Redskins and Lady Redskin swimmers hosted a high school swim meet on Monday, December 4, with 125 swimmers attending from Batesville, Greene County Tech, Jonesboro, Marmaduke, Mountain Home, and Valley View. The Redskins placed 3rd and the Lady Redskins placed 4th. Combined they just missed out on placing 2nd. For the Redskins, the 200 Medley Relay team of Eli Smith, Samuel Frazier, Calvin Frazier, and Cody Fry placed 3rd with a 2:13.20 and the 200 Medley Relay team of Kristian Duncan, Brooks Carter, Logan

Thomas, and Austin Garvin placed 7th with a 2:46.56. Calvin Frazier was 1st in the 200 Free with a 2:21.79. In the 200 IM, Samuel Frazier was 1st with a 2:36.21 and Levi Smith was 2nd with a 2:54.64. In the 50 Free, Eli Smith was 6th with a 29.91, Cody Fry was 7th with a 30.40, Logan Thomas was 12th with a 32.68, Kristian Duncan swam a 37.10.

