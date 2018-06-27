Pocahontas hosts national taekwondo testing

POCAHONTAS – The Naval Postgraduate School Taekwondo Association (NPSTKD) hosted their 27th annual national black belt testing at the M.D. Williams Gymnasium on Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23.

A group of nearly 50 students and instructors from Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, Georgia and Washington State were in attendance at the event, which featured a full day and a half of activities. While the morning session on Saturday consisted of various seminars, formal testing was held during the afternoon session in which 11 students tested. Among those who received their 2nd degree black belts (Dan) were Charles Grant, David Webb and Hunter Mitchell. Clarence Cummins would receive his 1st degree black belt.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/