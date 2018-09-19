Pocahontas falls to Southside in last non-conference match

BATESVILLE—The Redskins finished off their non-conference matchups Friday night with a 28-8 road loss to Southside to move to 1-2 on the year.

Although the Redskin defense looked solid as usual throughout much of the game, managing to put a damper on the Southerners’ running game, the Southerners’ passing game ultimately made the difference. A few big plays would give Southside the comfortable win.

“We’re continuing to play, I feel like, really good defense,” Redskin Head Coach Charles Baty said. “We’re lining up correctly, we’re tackling, we’re taking proper angles, we’re doing a lot of things defensively. You know, [we] gave up a few big plays here and there but those things are going to happen some against good football teams. They were a very seasoned, very veteran team and very deserving of their ranking (number 4 in the state at the time). If we’ll let it, it’ll help us down the road.”

