The Pocahontas 14-and-Under All-Star Softball Team placed 2nd in the 2018 State Tournament in Maumelle at the Diamond Center on June 16th. Pictured left to right: Coach Chris Pritchard, Ali Ward, Alexis Hughes, Emily McMullin, Taylor Donner, Christa Pritchard, Savanna Andrews, Hannah Rohrer, Rhiannon Whitlow, Kasey Barnett, Peyton Edington, Jocelyn Morris, Courtney Ervin, Coach Ora Edington.

