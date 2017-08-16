PHS golf teams

The PHS boys and girls golf teams traveled to Gosnell Tuesday afternoon (results to be posted next week) and will host Marmaduke and Westside at home today (Thursday) at 3:30 p.m. at Rolling Hills Country Club. The 2017 Redskins and Lady Redskins (front left to right): Madilyn McDowell, Elizabeth Erwin, Emma Hoggard, Mia Presley (Back left to right): Tristan Thompson, Jared Erwin, Preston Massey, Elijah White, Head Coach Anthony Hausman, David Weick, Jared Baltz, Dalton Wright, Michael Barnett

