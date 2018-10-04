PHS 2018 Homecoming Court and festivities continue all this week

The theme for the 2018 Pocahontas High School Homecoming is “Hollywood Homecoming: Lights, camera, REDSKINS.”

Homecoming will be held on October 5, in conjunction with the football game against the Cave City Cavemen.

Members of the 2018 Homecoming court are: Senior Maids: Brenna Baltz, Allie Barnes, Rylie Mangold, Jordyn Rice, Allana Sisco. Junior Maids: Madison Akins, Jade Cannon, Makenzie Emmons, Kate Sorg. Sophomore Maids: Grace Holt, Bryn McDonnough, Anna Schmidt. Senior Redskins are: Devon Adams, Nicholas Dilday, Aaron Green, Taylor Kingery, Ethan Roberts, Dustin Rose, Taylor Snyder, Logan Thomas, Aaron Wagner, Christian Ward, Cole Baldwin (Sr. team Manager).

