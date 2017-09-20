Osceola knocks off Redskins

POCAHONTAS- The Redskins fell to the Seminoles of Osceola 49-28 Friday night, September 15, at Schoonover Stadium in what would be their last non-conference matchup before traveling to Trumann this week. Although Osceola obviously had size and much athleticism, their 6’3, 190lb senior receiver,

(or simply “athlete” as was printed on the program as he played virtually all positions) Derrell Brown, was the driving force along with talented quarterback DJ Flie in coming away with the win. Brown, who didn’t play last year as a junior, would score nearly every point for Osceola Friday night.

