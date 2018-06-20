N.C. couple jogging to promote recovery awareness

POCAHONTAS – Kallup McCoy and Katelynn Ledford are both living proof that recovery from drug addiction does happen and are in the process of jogging halfway across the nation to share their story with others.

McCoy, 31, and Ledford, 27, stopped in Pocahontas last week in their 1200-mile journey from their hometown of Cherokee, N.C. to Tahlequah, Okla. and shared their experiences so far and what they hope to accomplish in the feat. While they are accompanied by a truck stocked with supplies, for the most part, McCoy and Ledford jog along the roads throughout their journey. McCoy is the founder of the nonprofit organization, RezHope Recovery and Consulting, and is a proud member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

