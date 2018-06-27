MiKayla Kirk in Volleyball All-Star Game

2018 Pocahontas High School graduate, MiKayla Kirk, gets ready to serve at the annual Arkansas Activities Association Volleyball All-Star Game on June 22 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Kirk, who was also selected to play in the AAA basketball all-star game but instead chose to play in the volleyball game, played for the East team Friday night.

